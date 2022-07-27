Enforcement Directorate questions CSI bishop
In connection with allegations of money laundering in medical admissions
Dharmaraj Rasalam, bishop of the South Kerala diocese of the Church of South India (CSI), was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Wednesday.
He was questioned in connection with alleged financial dealings related to admissions to Dr. Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College, Karakonam, Thiruvananthapuram. There were complaints of money laundering and violations related to the handling of foreign exchange against the bishop and a few others.
The bishop presented himself before the investigation agency around 11 a.m. on the day.
The Emigration officials at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport had on Tuesday prevented the bishop from leaving for the U.K.
The ED had carried out searches at the houses of a few others who were allegedly involved in the financial deals.
