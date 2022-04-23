Enforcement agencies to take fight against drugs to school campuses

Kerala Against Addiction project to be aggressively revived to check drug abuse among youngsters

With drug flow into Ernakulam district continuing unabated, enforcement agencies are gearing up to pull out all the stops to insulate the increasingly vulnerable youngsters from the menace, as schools are set to resume normal operations after the pandemic-induced disruption during the last two years.

The Excise, police, and the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) are among the stakeholders to chalk out plans in this regard. Parents have also been identified as integral to the plans.

The Student Police Cadet (SPC) is set to aggressively revive the Kerala Against Addiction project, which was found very effective in checking drug abuse on school campuses. “It not only helped create awareness among students, but constant visits by cops to school campuses for training and other programmes were also an effective deterrent against drug rackets. Our cadets also serve as peer mentors, thus helping out children falling victim to the menace rather than stigmatising them. Drugs had retreated to a large extent on campuses where SPC was active,” said Sooraj Kumar M.B., assistant district nodal officer for SPC.

Under the project Chiri, which was launched under the SPC to assist with the emotional distress of children during the pandemic, as many as 15 cadets had been selected and trained as peer mentors. SPCs had also been helpful to the police in gathering information about the sale of drugs and tobacco products in school neighbourhoods.

However, getting cadets back to physical and mental fitness remains a challenge, since they had turned lethargic and sluggish owing to lack of physical activity during the last two years.

“We plan to conduct awareness campaigns through our school counsellors to fight drug menace. They had been already doing it at the local body-level,” said Sini K.S., District Child Protection Officer.

Mahitha Vipinachandran, a school counsellor, said sensitising parents to the potential dangers to their wards owing to casual parenting remains pivotal to fighting the problem. “At our school, we are planning to conduct a day-long workshop for parents of students of every class on ‘managing their children starting May 15’. Parents should strike a balance between giving enough freedom to their children without losing total control over them. They should also know at least two close friends of their children, which, unfortunately, is not the case now,” she added.

Home visits of most vulnerable students and additional focus of enforcement agencies in areas that could be considered as educational hubs on account of the presence of large number of educational institutions have also been suggested. Ms. Vipinachandran also called for reviving School Protection Groups (SPGs).

While the city police have plans to revive SPGs, it is unlikely to happen by the new academic year. “We are planning to conduct awareness campaigns and counselling sessions for students,” said T.U., Kuriakose, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kochi City.

The Excise department is gearing up to revive its anti-narcotic clubs in schools. Accordingly, monthly programmes will be organised, and boxes will be erected in schools for students to pass on information about sale and use of drugs. “Considering that the younger generation is constantly on social media, we are planning to conduct a troll contest to drive home the message against drugs,” said P.V. Aleyas, Deputy Excise Commissioner, Ernakulam.

The Ernakulam Rural police, which have seized over 800 kg of ganja and equally large volumes of synthetic drugs in the last couple of years, are also planning to launch similar anti-narcotic clubs in schools.

The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights is set to organise a meeting of stakeholders in the education sector on May 20 followed by meetings in districts to fight drug menace. “Training being given under the newly formed child protection committees at the ward levels will also be helpful,” said K.V. Manoj Kumar, chairman of the Commission.