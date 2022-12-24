Enforcement agencies on their toes as festive season revelry gets under way

December 24, 2022 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KOCHI

Enforcement agencies are on a heightened state of vigil in Ernakulam as the festive season revelry, starting with Christmas and lasting till New Year, gets under way.

While the police have intensified patrol and surveillance across the district, the Excise department has opened round-the-clock control rooms for monitoring and acting on drug- and alcohol-related issues. As part of the special drive lasting till January 3, control rooms at the district level under an Excise Inspector at the Excise division office and at the taluk levels at the Excise circle office have been opened.

“We have intensified patrol in the city and have deployed both foot and two-wheeler patrol teams at all busy joints in the city. Police personnel, including women, have been deployed both in uniform and plainclothes as part of the foot patrol,” said S. Sasidharan, Deputy Commissioner, Kochi City.

R. Jayachandran, Deputy Excise Commissioner, Ernakulam, said DJ parties would be particularly under the scanner. “We have launched joint operations with the Customs, police, and other enforcement agencies for preventing illegal sale and consumption of drugs at party venues,” he added.

Mr. Sasidharan said strict instructions had been issued to organisers of DJ parties to maintain a register of participants and not to allow entry without producing copies of ID proofs. “We have also activated our District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and Yodhav teams along with special operation groups at the police station level. Besides, lodges and hostels are being examined frequently,” he said.

Vehicle checks

Both the police and Excise have also intensified vehicle checking and combing along district borders. Special round-the-clock drives for checking vehicles are being held at major points, while police presence will be beefed up at South and North overbridges, railway stations, KSRTC stands, and the Vytilla Mobility Hub.

“We have formed two striking forces to respond promptly to complaints from the public. Drones have been deployed in forest areas to check illegal liquor brewing. Apart from deploying shadow Excise and Excise intelligence for countering operations of drug rackets, Excise personnel in plainclothes have been deployed at strategic points across the district. Steps have also been taken to conduct joint raids with Forest, Revenue and Food Safety departments and the Drugs control authority,” said Mr. Jayachandran.

Ghost patrol

The police have introduced ghost patrol by deploying officials in plainclothes and special patrolling in bars and public transport to check anti-social activities. Special patrol has also been introduced at Marine Drive, Chathiyath Road, and areas near the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, especially to check the sale of drugs, said Mr. Sasidharan.