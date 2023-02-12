Enforcement agencies, KMTA caught napping as Kochi witnesses spree of accidents involving private buses

February 12, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The spree of accidents caused by recklessly-driven private buses in the city has caught traffic-rule enforcement agencies, the district Road Safety Council (RSC) and the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) napping.

The police and Motor Vehicles department (MVD) officials have for long been citing that their hands are tied, with bus operators and workers unions threatening of embarking on strikes when rules are enforced in letter and spirit.

The KMTA, constituted in November 2020 and mandated with among other tasks to rationalise bus routes and timings, has been unable to do much in this regard. This has been attributed to the body, headed by an IAS officer as CEO, becoming bereft of personnel after two technical experts, its only employees, quitting a month ago.

Retired senior deputy transport commissioner B.J. Antony, who had served as Ernakulam RTO, said the KMTA held immense potential to streamline and strengthen different modes of public transport in the Greater Kochi area. “Its director board has technical experts, transport-policy makers, stakeholders from enforcement and civic agencies as members. The KMTA is thus a potent body that can initiate steps to end reckless driving by buses, and the enforcement of rules that restrict use of horns and overtaking. It can also help ready a pool of trained bus drivers, since bus operators have been citing lack of trained crew.”

On its part, the multi-crore Integrated Command, Control and Communication Centre (IC-4) set up by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) to monitor and penalise traffic-rule violators, has failed to yield the desired results. The facility was aimed at identifying recklessly driven vehicles and penalising their drivers, thus averting accidents. The surveillance cameras of the MVD and the police too were either dysfunctional or were not being optimally used to keep track of rule violators, said Mr. Antony.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Traffic) S. Sasidharan said mufti patrolling had been intensified to keep track of and penalise bus drivers who indulged in reckless driving. “Cases are being registered on the basis of this and from data collected from surveillance cameras.”

Expressing helplessness, MVD sources said knee-jerk reactions by enforcement agencies in the wake of accidents were futile. The Transport department must allot adequate infrastructure and funds to train bus crew in safe driving and soft skills. Moreover, bus operators and workers were often hand in glove and acted as a pressure group, when the MVD and the police stepped up enforcement, they added.