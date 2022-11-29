Enforcement agencies crack the whip on child begging, child labour in Kochi

November 29, 2022 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - KOCHI

Two children were rescued and the families of another four were warned against putting children in unsafe circumstances as enforcement agencies launched a collective drive against child begging and child labour in the city on Tuesday.

The drive was launched in the wake of complaints that the number of street urchins has swelled in the city of late. The drive was held jointly by the city police, District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Childline, Special Juvenile Police Unit, and the Labour department.

The drive launched from near High Court jetty covered the entire stretch of the Marine Drive walkway before ending near the Ernakulathappan ground.

“These street urchins qualify as children in need of care and protection as defined by the Juvenile Justice Act. We will conduct such drives more frequently,” said C. Jayakumar, Assistant Commissioner, Ernakulam Central Police.

Two migrant children, reportedly siblings, found wandering along the Marine Drive walkway on the pretext of selling articles were rescued. They were since then produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which placed them in a child care institute.

“A woman had since turned up claiming to be their mother though the children had no valid documents. Though claimed to be from Rajasthan, the woman’s ID documents were from Delhi. We will have to conduct a DNA test to verify the woman’s claims or will have to repatriate children to the CWC concerned,” said Dhanoop Mohan, rescue officer, DCPU.

Though children are mostly engaged on the pretext of selling articles, the authorities said it was in fact begging in disguise. Without proper documents, the Labour department cannot register a case for child labour either.

Enforcement drives to rescue children is often a tough task. “As soon as they sense the presence of enforcement officials, children take to their heels, exposing themselves to accidents. Also, it is not easy to rescue children even if they are found in unsafe circumstances if they are with their families. For, even as per the Juvenile Justice Act, institutional care is the last resort, and the priority should be for children to be with their families,” said Mr. Mohan.

The surge in the number of street urchins is often a seasonal phenomenon as children from nomadic communities from other States appear on the streets here during festive seasons.