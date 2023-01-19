Energy Management Centre to commission energy audits in 10 plastic MSMEs in Ernakulam

January 19, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Energy Management Centre (EMC)-Kerala has invited bids for conducting investment grade energy audits in ten selected MSME plastic units in Ernakulam district as part of efforts to reduce power consumption and bring down carbon footprint.

The period of study is 60 days from the time the agreement is signed by the selected agency with EMC-Kerala, which was established in 1996 as an autonomous organisation under the department of power to coordinate, regulate and enforce provisions in the Energy Conservation Act 2011, which was promulgated to reduce power consumption and increase efficiency.

EMC has called for investment grade energy audits, making it distinct from audits that recommend mostly improvement in housekeeping measures and behavioural changes. In investment grade audits, the auditors must recommend changes that can be brought about even with investments so as to achieve more power efficiency.

EMC sources said that funds for investing in achieving more power efficiency (Energy Conservation Fund) are available at low cost. Public enterprises are given such loans at 2% interest while institutions in the cooperative sector too can access these funds at the same rate. Private units can avail the fund at 4% interest.

Power efficiency loans can be accessed between 2% and 4% while the prime lending rate is 12% to 14%, making it an attractive proposal. The investment grade energy audit is being carried out by EMC with support from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). EMC, BEE, and sector experts will monitor each phase of the energy audit process.

EMC has been in the process of holding investment grade energy audits in various segments of the industry in the State.