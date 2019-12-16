Energy award for St. Teresa’s

St. Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, has bagged the National Energy Conservation Award 2019 instituted by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). Sister Vinitha, director of the college, along with Sajimol Augustine, Principal, and Kala M.S., HOD, Department of Physics, received the award from R.K. Singh, Minister of State for Power at a function in New Delhi. “We are closely associated with Kerala Energy Management Centre to carry out various initiatives under its Urja Kiran programme since 2015,” said Sajimol Augustine, Principal.

All the energy conservation initiatives are spearheaded by I-Connect (Initiative for Conservation of Nature & Energy) under the Department of Physics, said Ms. Kala.