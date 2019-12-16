Energy award for St. Teresa’s

St. Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, has bagged the National Energy Conservation Award 2019 instituted by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). Sister Vinitha, director of the college, along with Sajimol Augustine, Principal, and Kala M.S., HOD, Department of Physics, received the award from R.K. Singh, Minister of State for Power at a function in New Delhi. “We are closely associated with Kerala Energy Management Centre to carry out various initiatives under its Urja Kiran programme since 2015,” said Sajimol Augustine, Principal.
All the energy conservation initiatives are spearheaded by I-Connect (Initiative for Conservation of Nature & Energy) under the Department of Physics, said Ms. Kala.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.