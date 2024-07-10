Energy audits help Infopark, Malabar Milma unit save power

Infopark Kochi and the Malabar union of the apex milk cooperative, Milma, are among the establishments in the State using energy audits to bring about transformations for substantial energy savings. Linked to energy audits are efforts by the milk cooperative and the IT hub to establish solar power generation facilities that contribute to emission reduction.

The Milma Malabar unit comprising Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts processes around 6.5 lakh litres of milk a day. The combined energy requirement for processing and other utilities is roughly 11.6 million units a year, sources in the milk cooperative said here on Wednesday on the sidelines of a day-long programme of energy experts and the national campaign by Decarbonisation India Alliance.

The milk cooperative has dairies in Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad, and Kasaragod. A combined milk processing unit and a milk powder unit will be commissioned later this year in Malappuram.

Sources said energy audits were conducted with the support of Energy Management Centre Kerala every year, and the findings are looked into. Programmes that are financially viable are implemented immediately.

As part of carbon emission reduction measures, the Milma unit is exploring small hydel and wind projects. Meanwhile, boilers in the processing plants are also meeting their energy requirements partially by using compressed biomass briquettes.

The energy reduction measures have resulted in plants being able to process 25 litres of milk using a unit of power, down from the previous level of 20 litres per unit. The milk processor is innovating for future conservation measures deploying the latest motors, variable frequency drives, and automatic controls.

The IT hub, Infopark, carries out regular energy audits with the support of the Kerala State Productivity Council. Infopark is the supply licensee for Phase II and has, most visibly, switched to LED systems for both inside and outdoor lighting. The IT hub is also optimising the usage of air conditioning systems as they account for the bulk of power consumption. The year-to-year energy audit and improvement measures had resulted in 5% to 10% more efficiency in power utilisation, Infopark sources said. They added that the systems in the IT park were monitored regularly to bring about timely changes to cut power consumption.