Kochi

‘End silence on Kashmir’

more-in

The public must end their silence on the rights violations in Kashmir, K. Aravindakshan, State president of Janakeeya Prathirodha Samiti, has said.

Inaugurating a conclave organised under the leadership of college students near Sacred Heart College, Thevara, on Saturday, Prof. Aravindakshan said that by revoking Article 370 that accorded special status to Kashmir, the Centre had gone back on the assurance India had given to Kashmiris when they joined the Indian Union. This would have far-reaching consequences, he said.

The event was organised by students expressing their solidarity with people of Kashmir, in the wake of Kannan Gopinathan quitting from IAS on the issue, said Francis Kalathumkal, convener of Moolampilly Coordination Committee.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2019 9:50:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/end-silence-on-kashmir/article29745823.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY