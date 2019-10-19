‘End silence on Kashmir’

The public must end their silence on the rights violations in Kashmir, K. Aravindakshan, State president of Janakeeya Prathirodha Samiti, has said.
Inaugurating a conclave organised under the leadership of college students near Sacred Heart College, Thevara, on Saturday, Prof. Aravindakshan said that by revoking Article 370 that accorded special status to Kashmir, the Centre had gone back on the assurance India had given to Kashmiris when they joined the Indian Union. This would have far-reaching consequences, he said.
The event was organised by students expressing their solidarity with people of Kashmir, in the wake of Kannan Gopinathan quitting from IAS on the issue, said Francis Kalathumkal, convener of Moolampilly Coordination Committee.
