End collection of special service cess, DCC tells Kochi Corporation

May 22, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KOCHI

Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) president Mohammed Shiyas has demanded that an “incompetent” and “lax” Kochi Corporation end the collection of 10% cess from residents to meet expenses of handling waste, provision of drinking water and street lighting, and cleaning of the stormwater drainage system.

The over 2.5 lakh residents are in a crisis-like situation following the fire at the Brahmapuram yard on March 2. Since then, there has been no proper waste collection. Both degradable and non-degradable waste materials had formed unsightly heaps in various locations. The Mayor and Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh have displayed an absolute lack of ideas and initiative, Mr. Shiyas alleged at a press conference here on Monday.

He said the Corporation must immediately end collecting special cess as no waste disposal was taking place. There have been instances where waste materials from one place had been moved to other locations as in the case of the Ernakulam market. Waste from the market was allegedly dumped at Maradu.

He alleged that Mayor M. Anilkumar and the Minister had become subjects of public ridicule as none of the programmes announced by the government or the Corporation to properly handle waste had been implemented.

In protest against the lackadaisical approach to the grave problem confronting the Corporation, DCC leaders and party workers will tour all the 74 divisions of the Corporation between May 23 and 31 to highlight corruption and failure of the authorities to deal with waste. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and former Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan would be among those who would address the public during the protest programme, Mr. Shiyas said.

The DCC sought the State government’s intervention to address the problem. It is set to become worse with the rainy season around the corner, and people have no forum to raise their complaints, Mr. Shiyas alleged.