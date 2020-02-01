Encroachments on Pipeline Road trigger concern

Encroachments are rampant on the 20-km-long Pipeline Road from Aluva to Thammanam and Perumannoor sumps, posing a threat to human life in case the large pipelines suffer any damage.

The three pipelines of 900 mm, 1,050 mm and 1,200 mm width carry water at high pressure to be supplied to the city and nearby municipalities and panchayats. However, since the time when the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) first acquired the road, which had then an average width of 24 metres, it has constricted to an average width of 15 metres thanks to encroachments.

Pipeline Road passes through thickly populated areas, with shops, godowns, and educational institutions dotting its sides.

These details were mentioned in a report submitted by the KWA to the Kerala High Court in response to a public interest litigation filed by one Udayakumar around 10 years ago. The case had come up for hearing recently.

According to the report, a pipe burst could adversely impact people living in the vicinity. “The loss could be beyond prediction. At some places along the road, the pipes are exposed over the ground without earthen cover,” the report said.

It further said that the public seemed to be unaware of the danger.

Incidentally, the KWA Assistant Executive Engineer at the Public Health division, Aluva, had issued notices to 833 encroachers between October 2018 and November 2018, and efforts were made with the help of the Aluva tahsildar to demarcate the land owned by the KWA along the road. However, the final drawing is yet to be submitted by the tahsildar.

According to the report, once the KWA gets details to identify the land it owns, it plans to take action to evict encroachers.

Pipeline Road is not generally used by the public as there are crossbars, barriers, and caution boards set up at various points on the road, especially, where it meets main roads.

But at some places it has been found that the local bodies along with the traffic authorities, telephone companies, KSEB, and other private parties are misusing the road which was bought by the KWA and maintained by it.

A recent survey showed 81 visible encroachments by the public on the road. Owing to the presence of godowns near the road, plying by heavy vehicles, including container trucks, should be viewed seriously, the report said.

Since the pipes are quite old, even a light vibration along road gets transmitted to the pipe surface and joints. The wear and tear of over 40 years could also result in a hazardous situation.