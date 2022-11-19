Encroachments along Thammanam-Pullepady Road to be removed

November 19, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KOCHI

A meeting held here on Saturday decided to remove encroachments along Thammanam-Pullepady Road and finalise its boundary as part of its development into a four-lane stretch.

Mayor M. Anilkumar presided over the meeting which was attended by MLAs T.J. Vinod and Uma Thomas, and District Collector Renu Raj. The encroachments will be removed before December 10.

Of the total 217.9 ares of land, 163.11 ares of land was handed over free of cost by 84 owners while the Kochi Corporation paid compensation for acquiring 54.7 ares from 45 persons, according to an official communication.

The Kerala Road Fund Board will undertake work to fix the boundary. It is expected to be over in two months. The Revenue department will initiate steps to hand over the land once the work on fixing the boundary is over after removing the encroachments.