Employment opportunities will be higher in creative economy, say experts at KSUM conclave in Kochi

Published - July 21, 2024 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Creative economy merits stronger investment than other conventional sectors in the new age because the resultant job generation will benefit the local population the most, said experts at a conclave by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in Kochi on July 20 (Saturday).

Employment opportunities would be higher in a stronger creative economy than most other industries in the future, they said at the meet ‘Beyond Tomorrow’, that sought to drive innovation in ways which foster sustainable growth.

Start-ups will play a vibrant role in the creative economy, which is based on people’s use of imagination to increase an idea’s value rather than the traditional resources of land, labour and capital.

Such dynamics would boost the scope of the creative economy, said Kerala Chief Secretary V. Venu. “Creative minds should join hands with start-ups in a big way,” he said at the opening session of the two-day event that featured expert panels and discussions on policy changes and job creation, besides integrating arts in education, tourism and technology.

Initiated by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Unesco under the guidance of the Union Ministry of Culture, the event was held in collaboration with the Art Outreach Society with the aim of shaping Kerala’s creative economies for social and economic development.

Hibi Eden, MP, inaugurated the session. He said the government must support cultural and creative endeavours. “Development is not about just improving infrastructural facilities, we need to nurture culture and sustain heritage, “ he said.

KSUM Chief Executive Officer Anoop Ambika, Ministry of Culture Deputy Secretary Shah Faesal, Teamwork Arts MD Sanjoy K. Roy and others spoke at the opening session, said a press release.

