Employment opportunities being sought for Navy veterans

While the Navy has already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Qatar Navy to offer job opportunities to ex-servicemen, similar employment opportunities are being sought with other friendly nations, Rear Admiral R.J. Nadkarni, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command, said here on Sunday.

The State government is also considering offering job opportunities in the field of coastal security to ex-servicemen, he added. He was participating as the chief guest at the 11th annual general body meeting of Veteran Sailors Forum (VSF), Kochi charter.

Over 200 veterans attended the meeting, and pension and Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme help desks were set up at the venue to resolve their grievances.

The VSF Kochi charter was set up to address issues related to veterans’ welfare.