Kochi

Employment opportunities being sought for Navy veterans

more-in

While the Navy has already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Qatar Navy to offer job opportunities to ex-servicemen, similar employment opportunities are being sought with other friendly nations, Rear Admiral R.J. Nadkarni, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command, said here on Sunday.

The State government is also considering offering job opportunities in the field of coastal security to ex-servicemen, he added. He was participating as the chief guest at the 11th annual general body meeting of Veteran Sailors Forum (VSF), Kochi charter.

Over 200 veterans attended the meeting, and pension and Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme help desks were set up at the venue to resolve their grievances.

The VSF Kochi charter was set up to address issues related to veterans’ welfare.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
ex-servicemen
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2019 2:35:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/employment-opportunities-being-sought-for-navy-veterans/article29939740.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY