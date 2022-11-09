Employee’s pen sketches of writers on display at Collectorate as part of Malayalam week celebrations

The Hindu Bureau
November 09, 2022 20:19 IST

District Collector Renu Raj viewing the exhibition of sketches of writers organised by the Town Planning department as part of Malayalam Language Week celebrations at the collectorate on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Showcasing creative talent at the place of one’s work is a rare thing. Suresh Thammanimattom, an employee of the District Town Planning Office at the District Collectorate at Kakkanad, got that opportunity on Wednesday.

His pen sketches of around 143 Malayalam writers were displayed at the civil station as part of the Malayalam Language Week celebrations. The programme was organised by the Town Planning wing under the Department of Local Self-Governments. District Collector Renu Raj inaugurated the exhibition.

“Besides pen sketches of literary personalities, around 10 paintings in acrylic and oil were also displayed as part of the exhibition,” said Mr. Suresh, a resident of Thammanimattom near Kolencherry. An artist and a writer, he had organised a similar exhibition at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery here in 2018.

Suresh has also penned two short story collections, Parajithante Suvishesham and Ottamaram.

