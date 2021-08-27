Emissions, pungent smell make life miserable for Eloor, Kadungalloor residents

Pollution Control Board likely to seek services of the CSIR-NIIST to estimate source of emissions

Life has become miserable for the residents of Eloor and Kadungalloor following unchecked pollution caused by industrial emissions.

Despite repeated pleas, the authorities have not been able to resolve the issue. The residents along with the elected representatives have stepped up protests demanding action against the polluting industries. “In Kadungalloor, the pungent smell and emissions have turned severe in Wards 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. People are really worried, as the situation becomes worse during the night hours,” said panchayat president Suresh Muttathil.

“The officials of the State Pollution Control Board told us that the pollution was caused by emissions from nearly 11 units in the industrial area located within the panchayat’s jurisdiction. These include rubber and meat waste processing units,” he said.

The residents and elected members of Eloor and Kadungallor held protests in front of the Environment Surveillance Centre of the board in Eloor demanding immediate action to check the industrial emissions and pungent odour experienced in many wards. Board officials pointed out that the emissions were coming from units involved in the processing of rubber, bonemeal and chicken waste.

The board had asked the units to set up biofilter units to control the foul smell. However, preliminary investigations revealed that the biofilter units might not be working properly. The usage of additional quantities of raw materials had also enhanced the severity of the current situation. A meeting will be held at the Kadungalloor panchayat hall on September 1 to discuss the issue, they said.

The board is likely to seek the services of the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) to estimate the source of the industrial emissions reported in the affected areas. A proposal has also been made to utilise the expertise of start-ups in tracking the exact source of emissions by installing necessary tools at the units concerned.

The Eloor municipality and Kadungalloor panchayat authorities had also expressed concerns over the increasing incidents of dumping untreated effluents from the industrial units into the Periyar river. They feared that the drinking water supply systems would be hit following the release of effluents into the river.