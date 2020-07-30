Emergency steps to open up canal

KOCHI

30 July 2020 23:54 IST

The district administration will utilise funds from the AMRUT project, besides raising its own funds, if needed, to decongest the Thevara-Perandoor canal in the wake of flooding in the city on Wednesday. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting convened by Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar here.

The meeting also decided to widen the canal within the KSEB sub-station premises at Kaloor and connect Changadampokku and Karanakkodam waterways to prevent further flooding of the KSEB campus, which is the nerve centre of power supply to most parts of Kochi. The reasons for flooding near Ravipuram and M.G. Road will be studied, and remedial measures will be taken, a press release said.

