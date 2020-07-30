Kochi

Emergency steps to open up canal

The district administration will utilise funds from the AMRUT project, besides raising its own funds, if needed, to decongest the Thevara-Perandoor canal in the wake of flooding in the city on Wednesday. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting convened by Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar here.

The meeting also decided to widen the canal within the KSEB sub-station premises at Kaloor and connect Changadampokku and Karanakkodam waterways to prevent further flooding of the KSEB campus, which is the nerve centre of power supply to most parts of Kochi. The reasons for flooding near Ravipuram and M.G. Road will be studied, and remedial measures will be taken, a press release said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 30, 2020 11:54:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/emergency-steps-to-open-up-canal/article32234644.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY