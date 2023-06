June 21, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - KOCHI

As part of the on-site emergency preparedness plan, FACT Udyogamandal, Eloor, will conduct a mock drill at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Emergency sirens will be sounded and there will be movement of fire tenders. General public are cautioned not to panic on account of the unusual movement of people and fire tenders.