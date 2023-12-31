ADVERTISEMENT

Emergency medical care facility at Cochin Carnival venue

December 31, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Aster Medicity has converted the Raj Era Prison at Parade Ground in Fort Kochi into a field hospital to meet any emergencies during the Cochin Carnival on New Year’s eve. This, the hospital said, was done in collaboration with the State’s disaster management team.

Two of the eight jail rooms have been converted into resuscitation units to provide immediate care for potentially life-threatening emergencies. The remaining space will cater to casualties, offering a range of medical services within the converted facility. The field hospital will operate from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. on the day of the carnival.

The hospital has also set up a triage point — an elevated platform at the carnival ground next to the police control room — to provide immediate medical attention to individuals. Those requiring more complex care will be transported to major hospitals. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Cochin Carnival, a melting pot of Fort Kochi’s culture and heritage
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US