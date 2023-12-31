Emergency medical care facility at Cochin Carnival venue

December 31, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - KOCHI

Aster Medicity has converted the Raj Era Prison at Parade Ground in Fort Kochi into a field hospital to meet any emergencies during the Cochin Carnival on New Year’s eve. This, the hospital said, was done in collaboration with the State’s disaster management team.

Two of the eight jail rooms have been converted into resuscitation units to provide immediate care for potentially life-threatening emergencies. The remaining space will cater to casualties, offering a range of medical services within the converted facility. The field hospital will operate from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. on the day of the carnival.

The hospital has also set up a triage point — an elevated platform at the carnival ground next to the police control room — to provide immediate medical attention to individuals. Those requiring more complex care will be transported to major hospitals.