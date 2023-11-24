Emergency exit of flight found unlocked, two passengers arrested

November 24, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KOCHI

Two passengers were arrested after they allegedly opened the emergency exit of a flight that was about to take off from the Cochin International Airport, thus delaying its departure by more than an hour.

The arrested are Ramoji Korayil and Ramesh Kumar of Karnataka. The alleged incident took place aboard an Alliance Air flight headed to Bengaluru on Thursday night.

The two were seated near the emergency exit. In their statement to the police, they reportedly admitted to have unlocked the exit by accident. The airport security staff handed them over to the Nedumbassery police. A case has been registered.

After completing the boarding of passengers, the flight was about to taxi its way out of the bay when the airline staff noticed that the emergency exit was unlocked. Experts later thoroughly examined the flight and locked the emergency exit.

