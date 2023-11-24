HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Emergency exit of flight found unlocked, two passengers arrested

November 24, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two passengers were arrested after they allegedly opened the emergency exit of a flight that was about to take off from the Cochin International Airport, thus delaying its departure by more than an hour.

The arrested are Ramoji Korayil and Ramesh Kumar of Karnataka. The alleged incident took place aboard an Alliance Air flight headed to Bengaluru on Thursday night.

The two were seated near the emergency exit. In their statement to the police, they reportedly admitted to have unlocked the exit by accident. The airport security staff handed them over to the Nedumbassery police. A case has been registered.

After completing the boarding of passengers, the flight was about to taxi its way out of the bay when the airline staff noticed that the emergency exit was unlocked. Experts later thoroughly examined the flight and locked the emergency exit.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.