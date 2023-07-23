Emergency council meeting to discuss waste disposal issue in Thrikkakara 

July 23, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

An emergency meeting of the Thrikkakara municipal council on Monday is likely to consider problems faced by the municipality in disposal of biodegradable waste, mostly collected from houses.

According to a senior member of the council, the civic body has not entered into an agreement with the private company entrusted with collection and disposal of waste. Since the matter had not come up before the council, no agreement was signed, and payments were delayed, the councillor added.

It is expected that the emergency council will draw up an agreement with the private firm. Formalising the agreement will pave the way for the clearing of dues with the company. The municipality had outsourced the waste collection work to the company after it was decided that biodegradable waste could not be dumped at the Kochi Corporation’s facility in Brahmapuram.

Another member of the municipal council said the lack of a proper agreement and formalisation of the contract had landed the municipality in serious trouble. At present, biodegradable waste is collected and often left in the lorry itself, making it difficult for Haritha Karma Sena members to handle the waste.

The councillor said the municipality was currently using pits to bury the waste, which was not a permanent solution. The problem had been pending ever since the Brahmapuram facility was closed to local bodies, added the councillor.

The lack of leadership has also added to the problem. Thrikkakara has had no one at the helm of municipal administration for more than a week. Former chairperson Ajitha Thankappan stepped down on July 3, and vice chairperson A.A. Ibrahimkutty, who held charge as acting chairperson, was voted out through a no-confidence motion on July 15.