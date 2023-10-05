ADVERTISEMENT

Emergency ambulance service comes to the aid of mother, newborn

October 05, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Employees of Kanivu 108 Ambulance, an emergency service, came to the rescue of a woman hailing from Assam who gave birth to a baby girl at her residence.

The 24-year-old woman delivered her baby at her house at Angamaly on Tuesday. Neighbours alerted an ASHA worker who in turned alerted the control room of the ambulance service around 8.30 a.m.

The control room passed on the message to Kanivu 108 ambulance service at the Angamaly Taluk Hospital. Following this, ambulance pilot Amal Paul and emergency medical technician Saritha C.R. rushed to the spot.

Ms. Saritha severed the umbilical cord and administered first aid before moving the mother and newborn to the ambulance. They were then rushed to the taluk hospital where the mother and baby remain in good health.

