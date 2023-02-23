Emergence of new drug hotspot leaves Excise officials worried

February 23, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The emergence of areas around the Kaloor international stadium as a hotspot of drug pushers has left Excise officials worried.

Seven persons were arrested with around 50 grams of MDMA from the area in a fortnight. Three two-wheelers and a car used for supplying drugs were also seized.

In fact, the Excise intelligence has reported that the areas around the stadium has increasingly become a preferred location for drug deals.

According to Excise officials engaged in ground-level enforcement work, during nights the area is dominated by youngsters from other districts working in the city. “The presence of so many eateries and the entailing crowd late into night make it easier for them to blend into the crowd without drawing much attention. With Marine Drive being under the constant radar of police shadow teams, the areas around the stadium have emerged as an alternative location for drug pushers,” said an official.

He added that peddlers even rope in young girls to do their bidding by getting them to sneak out of hostels during odd hours and then help them sneak right back in without drawing the attention of hostel authorities. Drugs are often hidden in the innerwear restraining enforcement officials from regular pat down for fear of accusations of breach of privacy.

Early this year, the Excise had nabbed a 21-year-old woman who was into supplying drugs during odd hours. She had come to the city to pursue aviation course before turning to the trade to make quick bucks.

“The drug is rarely delivered by hand. Instead, it is kept at a place that hardly draws attention, and a photo of it is sent with the exact location to the client,” said the official.

Earlier this week, the Excise had nabbed three youngsters who followed a similar modus operandi with nearly 30 grams of MDMA. They were nabbed during a drive in connection with the heightened vigil being maintained in the area in view of the Excise intelligence report. One of them was hiding inside the stadium, and it took hours before officials could track him down.