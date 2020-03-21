Eloor reels under water shortage for three days

A broken pipeline followed by temporary halting of pumping at the Aluva pump house has left parts of Eloor dry for three days.

“A main header line running through FACT land had broken. It took a while to find the source of the problem, since the pipe runs through a deserted area,” said Eloor municipality chairperson C.P. Usha. Since Friday, the municipality has been supplying water via tanker lorries to Methanam and nearby areas. Parts of Manjummel have also been hit.

Repairs on the line were ongoing, according to Kerala Water Authority (KWA) officials and pumping had begun to parts of Eloor on Saturday.

Meanwhile, pumping at the Aluva pump house had to be halted briefly after a foul smell began to emanate from the water on Saturday morning, said KWA officials. The Purapillikavu bund upstream was opened for a while and water from the pumphouse had to be released into the Periyar before pumping could be restored again on Saturday afternoon.

A similar problem of foul smell from the Periyar had cropped up at the Marampally pump house a few days ago, where chemicals were suspected to have contaminated the water. When water from Marampally was released, it might have affected water downstream at Aluva as well, said KWA officials.