Kochi

Eloor primary health centre to have memory clinic

A memory clinic will start functioning at the Eloor primary health centre, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said on Wednesday. He was inaugurating ‘Orma Marayunnarvakoppam’, a campaign to make Kalamassery a dementia-friendly constituency. The clinic will be open every second Saturday.


