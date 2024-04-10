Eloor municipality streamlines collection, disposal of non-biodegradable waste

April 10, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Eloor municipality earned ₹7.7 lakh in March through collection and disposal of non-biodegradable waste.

The civic body achieved 100% target in the collection of user fee from waste generators by deploying members of the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) in all wards. They are involved in collection of non-biodegradable waste from the doorstep.

Municipal chairman A.D. Sujil said the concerted efforts by HKS volunteers, officials, elected representatives, and the public had helped the civic body extend the coverage of doorstep collection of non-biodegradable waste. It helped in streamlining waste collection and disposal, he added.

The municipality received user fee from 8,319 houses and 568 establishments. It had earlier approved a bylaw to ensure scientific collection and disposal of plastic waste. It was done on the directive of the Department of Local Self-Government to initiate steps to check plastic menace. Titled ‘Plastic Waste Management Bylaw’, it specifies the responsibilities of waste generators and the civic body based on various environmental laws.