Eloor municipality steps up drive against plastic menace, gives nod for bylaw on waste management

January 19, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Eloor municipality has approved a bylaw to ensure scientific collection and disposal of plastic waste.

The move is part of the directive issued by the Department of Local Self-Government asking civic bodies to initiate steps to check plastic menace. Titled ‘Plastic Waste Management Bylaw’, the document has explained the responsibilities of waste generators and the civic body based on the provisions prescribed under various environmental laws.

On the responsibilities of an individual or commercial establishment, the bylaw states that plastic waste must be segregated at source. It should be handed over to either the centre suggested by the secretary of the civic body or to the Haritha Karma Sena volunteers. The waste generators had to pay user fee to the volunteers or the agency designated by the civic body, it said.

“In the initial phase, we would inform the public that payment of user fee is mandatory to avail the various services offered by the municipality. The civic body plans to make it mandatory after creating general awareness among the waste generators in the second phase,” said municipal chairman A.D. Sujil.

The bylaw pointed out that stringent action, including imposing of penalty, would be taken against those dumping waste or burning it in public places. On the responsibilities of the civic body, it said that the municipality could engage Haritha Karma Sena or Kudumbashree Mission or agencies suggested by the Suchitwa Mission or other agencies for collection and disposal of plastic waste. The user fee collected from the waste generators should be used for the functioning of the agency entrusted with the collection and management of plastic waste, it said.