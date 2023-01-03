Eloor municipality launches incentives for scientific collection and disposal of plastic waste

January 03, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KOCHI

Wards in the Eloor municipality that achieved 100% target in deploying Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) volunteers to collect plastic waste from the doorstep will get incentives for their green initiative.

The municipality has decided to pay ₹5 lakh as development aid to wards utilising the services of HKS volunteers throughout the year. The ward that deploys green volunteers for its waste collection drive will get ₹1 lakh as a token of appreciation.

“We are the first civic body in Ernakulam to incentivise wards that carry out plastic waste collection and disposal as per government norms,” said municipal chairman A.D. Sujil. “The municipal council has decided to make sure that all wards utilise the services of HKS volunteers for collection of plastic waste within a specified time frame,” he added.

The municipality has completed enrolment of households and commercial establishments under the smart garbage monitoring system that aims to streamline waste collection and management. Around 70% of households and commercial establishments are paying a user fee of ₹50 and ₹100 respectively a month to avail the services of HKS volunteers. Some households had refused to seek the services of green volunteers claiming that they had adequate space to dispose of waste.

Mr. Sujil said the number of HKS volunteers would be increased across the wards in the coming months to streamline waste collection and disposal. The civic body has also notified a bylaw explaining provisions for scientific collection and disposal of plastic waste.