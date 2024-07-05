Eloor municipality issues notice to FACT for open burning of debris used for film shooting

The Eloor municipality on (July 4) Thursday issued a notice to Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) asking the latter to explain why prosecution measures should not be initiated against it for the open burning of biodegradable and non-biodegradable materials used for the shooting of Malayalam film Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil on the land owned by the company in the township ward.

ADVERTISEMENT

The smoke that billowed out of the illegal burning of film debris had caused discomfort to residents. Fire tender units from Eloor, Thrikkakara, Aluva, and Thripunithura were pressed into service to contain the smoke. The debris included plastic, thermocol, and plywood that were used to construct a replica of the Guruvayur temple for the shooting.

The notice said action would be taken under the Kerala Municipal Act, if the FACT management failed to submit its reply within 15 days. It said the burning of the waste violated the provisions of the Municipal Act.

Meanwhile, the company authorities said they had no role in the incident as it was the responsibility of those who had taken the land on rent for the film shooting to clear the location before handing it over. It is learnt that workers engaged by the contractor to remove the materials had set them on fire, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.