GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eloor municipality issues notice to FACT for open burning of debris used for film shooting

Published - July 05, 2024 12:48 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Eloor municipality on (July 4) Thursday issued a notice to Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) asking the latter to explain why prosecution measures should not be initiated against it for the open burning of biodegradable and non-biodegradable materials used for the shooting of Malayalam film Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil on the land owned by the company in the township ward.

The smoke that billowed out of the illegal burning of film debris had caused discomfort to residents. Fire tender units from Eloor, Thrikkakara, Aluva, and Thripunithura were pressed into service to contain the smoke. The debris included plastic, thermocol, and plywood that were used to construct a replica of the Guruvayur temple for the shooting.

The notice said action would be taken under the Kerala Municipal Act, if the FACT management failed to submit its reply within 15 days. It said the burning of the waste violated the provisions of the Municipal Act.

Meanwhile, the company authorities said they had no role in the incident as it was the responsibility of those who had taken the land on rent for the film shooting to clear the location before handing it over. It is learnt that workers engaged by the contractor to remove the materials had set them on fire, they added.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / air pollution

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.