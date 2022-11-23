Eloor municipal council split over proposed treatment plant at Manjummel

November 23, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Eloor municipal council is divided over the proposed faecal sludge treatment plant at Manjummel.

While the ruling Left front is firm on setting up the plant highlighting the importance of having a scientific disposal and management system to tackle the menace of unauthorised dumping of faecal sludge, Opposition councillors say that the site identified for the plant is not suitable as it is located close to thickly populated areas.

The site for the proposed plant is on 50 cents at Manjummel, where the old Government Ayurveda Hospital functioned, according to A.D. Sujil, municipal chairman. “The municipality initiated steps to identify land based on the government directive to all local bodies that they should set up faecal sludge treatment plants. Of the 50 cents, only 35 cents are required for the project as per preliminary assessment. The government will meet the cost of setting up the plant,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress and BJP councillors said they were not against the plant, but it must be set up on an uninhabited land. The site identified is close to residential areas so it is not suitable, they said.

However, the municipal authorities have informed the district administration and the Suchitwa Mission that they have no other space available for setting up the plant. It is up to the government to take a final call, they said.

While the government will meet the cost of setting up the plant, the civic body will have to meet its operation and maintenance cost from its annual Plan fund. The government is willing to help civic bodies meet the cost from World Bank aid for solid waste management after analysing gaps in funding.