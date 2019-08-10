Kerala's Eloor, Manjummel badly hit by floods

Residents on the banks of the Periyar in Eloor, Manjummel and Kunnukara in Paravur taluk relived the horrors of last year’s flood when the waters of the swollen river inched up to their doorsteps on Thursday evening.

Savitrikutty, 50, and her husband stayed put at their house in Pallipuramchal till Friday morning when the taps in her house were submerged and they had no drinking water. They reached the relief camp at the Government L.P. School in Eloor, where over 600 people had registered by Friday afternoon.

“The water hasn’t risen as much this year. But we had just replaced some of the doors and belongings we lost in the flood last year,” she said.

Most people on the banks of the Kuzhikkandam and Pallipuramchal streams in the area which meet the Periyar, had to wade through waist-high water to get to the relief camp, said Devangam, who left home in the morning with her one-year-old daughter. An added worry was that much of the water in the industrial area is contaminated with chemicals and they were wading through it.

In Kuttipuzha, sandwiched between the Periyar and Chalakudy rivers, the relief camp at the Christ Raj High School has housed around a 1,000 people since Friday morning. And the numbers were growing as families arrived with mats and bundles of clothes from nearby Chalakka, where a smaller relief camp had reached its capacity. The approach roads to the camp, save one, were also beneath water.

“We are short of food and if the numbers keep growing, it will be difficult to accommodate them here,” said Sheeja Shaji, ward member. Last year, the camp itself was surrounded by water and people had to be moved. There had been no electricity all day.

Bhagirathiamma, 73, was among the first to arrive at the Guardian Angel School camp in Manjummel with her husband on Thursday night. “We decided to come here early because we stay right beside the river. If the water rises suddenly, we can’t move quickly,” she said.

Over 300 people have registered at the camp. “People register so that they don’t lose out on relief packages and then leave to stay with family or friends elsewhere,” said Placid K.L., the school’s headmaster.

“Besides the initial ₹10,000, most people in the Eloor area had not received any funds last year. Now, another flood has knocked them down,” said Savitrikutty.