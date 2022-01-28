Eleven persons caught dumping waste at Kalamassery

Surprise checks to be held across Kalamassery municipality

The health squad of the Kalamassery Municipality caught 11 persons and collected a total fine of ₹15,000 from them on the charge of dumping waste in public places in violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The violators were nabbed when they were trying to dump waste near the bridge at Glass Colony at Manjummel and along Seaport-Airport Road on January 25 night. The waste was found wrapped in plastic covers.

The municipality has published the names of those who dumped waste and warned of stringent action against illegal dumping of waste in public places and waterbodies.

Municipal Chairperson Seema Kannan said surprise checks would be held across the municipality in the coming days. “We will take serious action against managements of hotels and shops violating rules. The civic body will initiate steps to file police cases against those behind the illegal act,” she added.

A.K. Nishad, chairman of the health standing committee, said waste dumping was mostly done by those residing near the jurisdiction of the municipality. The eleven persons, who were caught dumping waste, belonged to Vennala, Edappally, Thrikkakara, and Manjummel. The licence of hotels and shops charged with dumping waste in the open will be cancelled, he said.

The municipal authorities had drawn flak from the State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on Solid Waste Management and the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) for failure to ensure proper management of solid waste. They were pulled up for the continuing poor condition of the dumping yard at North Kalamassery, which saw a major fire on January 18.

Both the SLMC and the PCB have termed the waste management scenario in the municipality as “unscientific”.