Kochi

11 March 2020 00:43 IST

An elephant ran amok during a procession at Sree Bhaveeneswara Temple at Palluruthy Veli here on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. The elephant became hostile and ran along the road.

The Palluruthy police said that the elephant was brought under control without much delay. No one was injured in the incident.

