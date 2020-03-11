Kochi

Elephant runs amok

An elephant ran amok during a procession at Sree Bhaveeneswara Temple at Palluruthy Veli here on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. The elephant became hostile and ran along the road.

The Palluruthy police said that the elephant was brought under control without much delay. No one was injured in the incident.

