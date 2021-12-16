Electrical gadgets destroyed in fire at workshop

KOCHI

16 December 2021 23:16 IST

A fire broke out in an electric workshop and an adjacent roof-tiled house along Kaloor-Kathrukkadavu road on Thursday around 3.30 a.m.

Many electrical gadgets such as air compressors, marble cutters, ankle grinder, concrete breaker, pressure cleaner and 3 LPG cylinders were completely destroyed in the accident. Electrical short circuit is suspected to be the reason for the fire.

Three units of Fire and Rescue Services from Gandhi Nagar and a unit from Club Road rushed to the scene. Fire fighters led by Gandhi Nagar station fire officer T..B. Ramakrishnan doused the fire within 20 minutes, stopping the blaze from spreading to adjacent buildings.

