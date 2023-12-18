Electric cradle at General Hospital for safe abandonment of babies not functional

December 18, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KOCHI

Could the 45-day-old infant whose life was snuffed out allegedly by his mother and live-in partner have been spared if Ammathottil, the electric cradle of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) primarily meant for safe abandoning of babies, at the Ernakulam General Hospital was operational?

While one may never know that, the fact that the cradle has not been functional for the past three weeks reportedly after a mentally challenged person messed it up remains. However, the man could not be identified since as the camera was not functional, according to the authorities.

The second such hi-tech cradle to be set up by KSCCW in the State was inaugurated in July 2020. The previous normal cradles under the Ammathottil programme were given technological facelift by the Kerala State Industrial Enterprises (KSIE).

A sensor that alert nurses inside the hospital the moment a baby is dropped in the cradle has not been functional. The absence of which causes the risk of baby going unnoticed endangering his/her life. “A technical team of KSIE from Thiruvananthapuram has already examined the cradle and has promised to return with a spare to get it back on track within a week,” said K.S. Arunkumar, vice president, District Child Welfare Council.

The facelifted cradle has received five babies, with the latest being a six-day-old baby boy dropped over a month and a half ago. A baby dropped in the cradle is immediately handed over to the Child Welfare Committee, which in turn shifts the infant to one of its many recognised childcare homes.

“If no one makes a legal claim within a month, the child will be declared free for adoption thus making the infant available for legal adoption,” said Mr. Arunkumar.

The cradle operated using a sensor and internet had been set in a way that its door opens only when someone approaches it with a baby. As soon as the baby is dropped in the cradle, an automated voice asks whether the decision to abandon the child was final. Once the person affirms so and steps out, the door will shut down.

A camera captures the image of the child. However, the camera is placed in such a manner that the image of the person dropping the baby is not captured thus assuring anonymity.

A WhatsApp message generated with the image along with the weight of the child is sent to the District Collector and the childcare authorities.

