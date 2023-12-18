GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Electric cradle at General Hospital for safe abandonment of babies not functional

December 18, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KOCHI

M.P. Praveen

Could the 45-day-old infant whose life was snuffed out allegedly by his mother and live-in partner have been spared if Ammathottil, the electric cradle of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) primarily meant for safe abandoning of babies, at the Ernakulam General Hospital was operational?

While one may never know that, the fact that the cradle has not been functional for the past three weeks reportedly after a mentally challenged person messed it up remains. However, the man could not be identified since as the camera was not functional, according to the authorities.

The second such hi-tech cradle to be set up by KSCCW in the State was inaugurated in July 2020. The previous normal cradles under the Ammathottil programme were given technological facelift by the Kerala State Industrial Enterprises (KSIE).

A sensor that alert nurses inside the hospital the moment a baby is dropped in the cradle has not been functional. The absence of which causes the risk of baby going unnoticed endangering his/her life. “A technical team of KSIE from Thiruvananthapuram has already examined the cradle and has promised to return with a spare to get it back on track within a week,” said K.S. Arunkumar, vice president, District Child Welfare Council.

The facelifted cradle has received five babies, with the latest being a six-day-old baby boy dropped over a month and a half ago. A baby dropped in the cradle is immediately handed over to the Child Welfare Committee, which in turn shifts the infant to one of its many recognised childcare homes.

“If no one makes a legal claim within a month, the child will be declared free for adoption thus making the infant available for legal adoption,” said Mr. Arunkumar.

The cradle operated using a sensor and internet had been set in a way that its door opens only when someone approaches it with a baby. As soon as the baby is dropped in the cradle, an automated voice asks whether the decision to abandon the child was final. Once the person affirms so and steps out, the door will shut down.

A camera captures the image of the child. However, the camera is placed in such a manner that the image of the person dropping the baby is not captured thus assuring anonymity.

A WhatsApp message generated with the image along with the weight of the child is sent to the District Collector and the childcare authorities.

Related Topics

Kochi / children / welfare

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.