Electric charging stations in Vypeen constituency

KOCHI

27 January 2022 22:17 IST

K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA representing Vypeen, has said that charging stations for electric vehicles will be set up at Bolgatty Goshree junction, Njarakkal Sahodara Nagar, Cherai church stop, Kuzhupilly Pallathamkulangara, and Kothad Panamittam.

Five charging stations have been allocated by the electricity department for each constituency not part of the corporation area. Mr. Unnikrishnan said the stations where electric scooters and autorickshaws can be recharged would be set up in four months.

