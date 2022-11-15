Electric autorickshaws distributed in Kochi

November 15, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan distributed electric autorickshaws as part of the Kochi Corporation’s e-auto programme on Tuesday. The distribution of e-autos is the first step towards introducing environment-friendly journeys for commoners in the city, said a communication here.

Mayor M. Anilkumar presided over the function at the Ernakulam Town Hall. The electric vehicle programme was introduced with the support of Smart SUT, German agency GIZ, and UN Habitat’s Urban Pathways programme, the communication added.

The programme is being implemented with the support of the Ernakulam District Autorickshaw Drivers’ Cooperative Society. A total of 100 e-autos will be introduced in the city area.

The goods e-auto programme, introduced earlier in the city, and the roll-out of 100 e-autos will help make Kochi an e-mobility hub. Hibi Eden, MP, released a mobile application for booking e-autos.

Five electric charging stations for e-autos were inaugurated by T.J. Vinod, MLA, the communication said.