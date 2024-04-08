Campaigning hots up as candidates tour constituency in special vehicles

April 08, 2024 01:20 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - KOCHI

Electioneering in Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency has gathered momentum with the candidates of the three fronts hitting the roads in special vehicles and meeting voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign managers of candidates are working overtime charting vehicle tours of candidates across the constituency to ensure that the candidates personally meet maximum number of voters.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) added a star element to its campaign for its candidate Hibi Eden, who is also a member of the outgoing Lok Sabha, on April 7 (Sunday) by bringing in D.K. Shivakumar, Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. Mr. Shivakumar travelled along with the candidate at Palluruthy and sought votes for Mr. Eden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Eden attended around 50 receptions organised by the party workers on the day. The candidate toured the coastal belt of Kumbalanghi, Chellanam, Kannamali, Thoppumpady and Palluruthy areas on Sunday. Party workers received the candidate by garlanding him. Mr. Eden sought votes by highlighting his achievements and development initiatives in the region during his stint as the member of the Lower House.

Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate K. J. Shine began her campaign on Sunday by touring parts of Paravur Assembly constituency. Former legislator Gopi Kottamurikkal inaugurated the campaign at Thelaturuthu. Women workers of the party and the front greeted the candidate with cut flowers. Farmers from the constituency presented the candidate farm products including plantains and spinach bunches.

As many as 23 receptions were accorded to the candidate in Puthenvelikkara panchayat. The candidate highlighted the political importance of the upcoming election and the need to ensure the presence of the Left Front representatives in the house. The candidate, who toured parts of the Vadakkekara and Chittattukara panchayat on the day, will tour the Vypeen Assembly constituency on Monday.

K.S. Radhakrishnan, the NDA candidate, began his campaign for the day from Kizhakkekkotta in Thripunithura. A large number of party workers accompanied the candidate, who travelled in an open jeep and in two-wheelers.

Narayanan Namboothiri, the State spokesperson of the BJP, inaugurated the campaign. Mr. Radhakrishnan toured Puthiyakavu, Kandanad, Poothotta, Pallimittam, and Labour corner and concluded the campaign at Statue Junction.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.