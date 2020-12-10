Election materials issued in line with COVID protocol

KOCHI

10 December 2020 00:50 IST

All booths sanitised; 25,90,200 voters to exercise franchise in Ernakulam

District Collector S. Suhas said that all arrangements had been completed for holding elections to local bodies in the district on Thursday. Distribution of polling materials, with strict adherence to the COVID 19 protocol, was completed by late afternoon on Wednesday. He told reporters that all polling booths had been sanitised.

Polling will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday. Those in queue after 6 p.m. will be given slips, and they can vote up to 6.30 p.m.

At a glance

There are 25,90,200 voters in the district. Of them, 12,54,568 are men and 13,35,591 are women. As many as 41 voters are transgenders.

The Kochi Corporation has 4,29,623 voters, of whom 2,07,878 are men, 2,21,743 are women and two are transgenders.

There are a total of 4,33,132 voters in 13 municipalities of the district. Of them, 2,08,135 are men, 2,24,986 are women, and 11 are transgenders.

There are 17,27,445 voters in 82 panchayats in Ernakulam, of whom 8,13,365 are men, 8,88,862 are women, and 28 are transgenders.

As many as 2,045 representatives will be elected to 111 local bodies. There are 82 grama panchayats, 14 block panchayats, 13 municipalities in the district.

The total number of candidates in the fray is 7,255. There are 400 candidates in the Kochi Corporation, while 1,415 candidates are contesting in municipalities and 105 in the district panchayat council. There are 611 candidates in the fray for block panchayats and 4,724 for grama panchayats.

The district has 3,132 polling booths, of which 2,366 are in panchayats, 439 in municipalities, and 327 in the Kochi Corporation. A total of 1,833 wards will host polling booths.

As many as 15,660 polling officials have been deployed. There are 3,132 officials in the reserved list.