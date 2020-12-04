Election e-directory published

The District Information Office has brought out a local body election-related e-directory featuring all contacts, including those of returning officers and election observers, besides basic information pertaining to each ward in local bodies in Ernakulam.

District Collector S. Suhas released the directory by handing it over to District Information Officer B. Sethuraj.

The directory contains information and contact details of officials holding various election-related responsibilities, ward reservation details, and election-related guidelines issued by the State Election Commission.

The directory is available at https://online.pubhtml5.com/mepq/jwaj/