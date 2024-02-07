Elected members asked to join NCP’s official faction

February 07, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The State executive meet of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) affiliated to the Ajit Pawar faction has said that all elected representatives of the party will have to come into its fold following its declaration as the official NCP by the Election Commission of India.

“We may initiate legal recourse against those who fail to join the official faction in the wake of the decision by the Election Commission of India,” said N.A. Muhammad Kutty, national general secretary and State president in-charge of the official faction, here on Wednesday.

He added that the elected members in local bodies and the State Assembly could no longer represent the party without recognising it. The NCP will continue to remain with the Left Democratic Front in the State in view of its association with it since 1999, he said.