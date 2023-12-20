GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elderly woman trapped in swamp for over three hours

December 20, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An elderly woman reportedly got trapped in a swamp for almost three hours before being rescued by fire and rescue services personnel at Maradu on Tuesday noon.

Kamalakshy, a 74-year-old fish worker, was on her way home when she slipped and fell into the swamp reportedly made of piling waste in Division 21 of Maradu municipality. Trapped in mud up to neck, she managed to survive till help came by hanging on to a tree branch. The swamp was around five feet deep, according to local residents.

Her perilous situation came to the notice of a woman in the neighbourhood when she came out to collect clothes put out to dry on the terrace of her house around 3.45 p.m.

Following this, she raised an alarm, and the Thripunithura fire station was informed. Kamalakshy was pulled ashore by firefighters and rushed to a nearby hospital.

A fire force team led by station in-charge Santhosh P.K. rescued the woman.

Related Topics

Kochi / human interest

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.