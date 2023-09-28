Elderly woman, children injured as buffalo runs into religious procession in Muvattupuzha

September 28, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - KOCHI

Pandemonium prevailed after a buffalo ran into a procession held in connection with Milad-e-Sherif at Cheruvattoor near Muvattupuzha on Thursday around 8 a.m.

The animal scared away the large crowd, including women, children, and the elderly. In the ensuing melee, an elderly woman, identified as Sheriffa, 80, of Mulavoor, was seriously injured after being gored by the buffalo running amok.

She was initially rushed to a private hospital in Muvattupuzha before being referred to another hospital in Thodupuzha. Several children also sustained minor injuries while being trying to avoid the buffalo on the rampage.

Since the incident occurred just when the procession was about to begin, many spectators had also gathered. The buffalo, which had reportedly been brought to be butchered, had escaped captivity the previous night.

Though local residents had searched for the animal in the night, it could not be traced following which the hunt was called off.

The buffalo was spotted at Cheruvattoor in the morning following which fresh attempts were made to capture it, and that further scared the animal, and it ran into the procession.

The police and fire force personnel also reached the spot. The animal was eventually neutralised and captured hours later. Following the incident, processions organised by many Madrassas in the region were called off.