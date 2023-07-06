Elderly woman allegedly hacked to death by son inside locked apartment

July 06, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - KOCHI

An elderly woman was hacked to death allegedly by her son after locking up their apartment for hours from any outside intervention after creating an atmosphere of terror through the day in a thickly populated residential area in Maradu on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Achama Abraham, 73, while her son Vinod, 51, a non-practising lawyer, was taken into custody by the Maradu police fighting stiff resistance. He was shifted to a hospital after reportedly exhibiting signs of mental instability.

Eventually, the police along with fire force personnel broke in late in the evening and overpowered the overly violent man. They found the woman, who was by then dead, with a slit throat shortly thereafter.

Neighbours said the man had been violent since morning, and that the police were alerted then itself. In fact, the police were accused of not intervening early enough to avoid such a tragedy.

Maradu municipal chairman Antony Asanparambil alleged that the police had delayed intervention and insisted on a written request to that effect by the residents’ association before breaking in. “They had been here since 5 p.m. but broke into the apartment only around 8 p.m. despite repeated pleas by the division councillor and local residents,” he said.

However, District Police Chief (Kochi City) K. Sethu Raman said a police team had been to the apartment in the morning after being alerted by local residents only to be turned away by the victim herself who defended her son.

The police returned in the evening after being alerted by neighbours yet again. Fire and rescue services personnel were also summoned this time as they were informed of a man displaying suicidal tendencies.

However, the firefighters found the apartment locked from inside. Attempts to calm down the accused failed as he declined to open the door leaving them with little visibility of what was happening inside as the window curtains were also drawn. Firefighters then broke a window pane and to their shock found a highly hysterical accused armed with a machete. The furniture inside was destroyed, and there was water inside the room as he had probably left the taps open, fire force sources said.

The accused sat nonchalantly on a chair as attempts were being made to calm him down through the window. Left with no other option, firefighters and cops broke open the door only for the accused to violently attack them by hurling everything that he could lay his hands on. “So much so that, we had to approach him under the cover of shields before we could subdue him,” officials said.

Reportedly, he had fortified the door and even put up a gas cylinder as a deterrent against outside intervention. It was as if he would hack anyone who dared approach him, said officials.

Fire officials, however, turned down allegations of delay in intervention claiming that there was nothing suggesting the horrors being played out inside. They said extra care was taken to avoid any potential escalation.